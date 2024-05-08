UAE: AUS launches three research centres at inaugural innovation expo

Sharjah [UAE], May 8 (ANI/WAM): Research at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) is set to grow with the launch of three cutting-edge research centres, each dedicated to addressing critical challenges and driving innovation in their respective fields. The launch was announced at the AUS Innovation Expo: Future of Research and Technology in the UAE on 6th May.

The Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Centre in the AUS College of Engineering aims to address sustainability challenges in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 and the National Water and Energy Demand Management Program. Similarly, the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainable Development in the AUS School of Business Administration focuses on supporting the UAE's National Entrepreneurship Agenda, fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Materials Research Centre in the AUS College of Arts and Sciences is dedicated to driving innovation in advanced materials, energy and the environment, aligning with the UAE Economic Vision 2030.

Dr. Mohamad El-Tarhuni, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUS, said, "Cultivating a culture of research excellence is pivotal in our mission at AUS. The establishment of these transformative research centres underscores our strategic commitment to not only addressing pressing global challenges but also positioning ourselves at the forefront of innovation. Through rigorous inquiry and interdisciplinary collaboration, we aim to chart new territories and make enduring contributions to the advancement of knowledge and society."

The expo also featured a keynote speech by Dr. Chaouki T. Abdalla, Executive Vice President for Research at Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, and a member of the AUS Board of Trustees, titled "Building a World-Class Research and Innovation Organization." Hatem Al Mosa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah National Oil Corporation also shared insights on fostering innovation with his keynote speech titled "Building an Innovation Ecosystem."

Current AUS research was shared at the expo, as AUS faculty members spoke on topics such as smart cities and infrastructure, biomedical engineering, sustainable technologies and more.

AUS students were able to present their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial ventures at the expo through the AUS:Sheraa Pitch Challenge, a research poster session and an exhibit of projects by students of the College of Architecture, Art and Design.(ANI/WAM)

