UAE authorities extradite the accused Gergely Franc to Belgium

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): Today, December 29, 2023, the UAE authorities extradited Gergely Franc, an Albanian national charged with premeditated murder, to the relevant authorities in Belgium following an extradition request filed with the UAE government.

The accused was transferred to the relevant authorities according to the extradition agreement, signed by the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Belgium, following the established legal and judicial process, a trial, and as per the resolution of the UAE Minister of Justice, who approved the extradition on December 13, 2023.

Such procedures confirm the UAE's continued collaboration with international partners in the pursuit of international justice.

The UAE signed an extradition agreement with the Kingdom of Belgium in December 2021. The country completed its national legislation requirements in August 2022, with Belgium completing the same process in October 2022.

The agreement formally came into effect in November 2022.

The extradition agreement with the Kingdom of Belgium is one of more than 40 agreements signed in recent years with several countries, with the UAE committed to pursuing further accords in this regard.

These agreements firmly demonstrate the keenness of the UAE to enhance cooperation on legal and judicial matters with all countries according to best international practices, aiming to reinforce efforts that combat dangerous global crimes pertaining to organized crime, money laundering, terrorism financing, and drug smuggling and trafficking, among others. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor