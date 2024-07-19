UAE-Belgium bilateral relations are boosted as Lana Nusseibah conducts meetings in Brussels

Brussels [ Belgium], July 19 (ANI/WAM): Ahead of the second round of Political Consultations between the UAE and Belgium, on 16th July, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, met Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, at her office.

The meeting was a testament to the close ties between the two countries and to the commitment to further strengthening those relations. They discussed the latest developments in Gaza, including the humanitarian situation as well as areas of bilateral cooperation.

The political consultation was co-chaired by Nusseibeh on the UAE side and Theodora Gentzis, President of the Board of Directors of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the growing bilateral relations and discussed opportunities to strengthen economic and trade cooperation. They explored avenues for enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Belgium, emphasising the importance of a collaborative approach to addressing mutual concerns and advancing shared interests.

The representatives also reviewed recent regional developments and discussed enhancing ties and cooperation in various fields. This included strengthening economic and trade relations and collaborating in different multilateral forums.

Lana Nusseibeh praised the current state of bilateral relations between the UAE and Belgium and underscored the importance of building stronger ties across all fields.

Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg, accompanied Lana Nusseibeh in her meeting. (ANI/WAM)

