UAE, Cypriot Presidents discuss cooperation, regional developments

Abu Dhabi (ANI/WAM), December 7 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly in economic and developmental sectors, to serve the shared interests of both countries.

During the call, he and the Cypriot President also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on developments in the Middle East. Both leaders emphasised the importance of de-escalation to avoid further crises that could jeopardise peace and stability in the region. They highlighted the need to foster dialogue and pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve conflicts.

Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for Cyprus' efforts and initiatives in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza. He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing collaboration with Cyprus and other regional and global partners in support of humanitarian efforts in this regard. (ANI/WAM)

