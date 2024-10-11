UAE delivers additional aid to Lebanon with 9th flight carrying 37 tonnes of provisions for children, women

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates dispatched an aircraft carrying 37 tonnes of provisions for children and women to support the Lebanese people as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign.

The aircraft marks the ninth flight of humanitarian aid dispatched to Lebanon, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. The initiative reflects the UAE's solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people in light of the ongoing urgent humanitarian situation.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, stated that this aid is "part of the steadfast vision and unwavering commitment of the UAE's wise leadership, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide an urgent response to such challenging humanitarian circumstances and pressing needs".

Al Hashimy added, "The aid reflects the UAE's unwavering and continuous support to the Lebanese people, in line with UAE's endeavours to consolidate global peace and stability".

She underscored the UAE's commitment to facilitate early recovery for nations and communities impacted by humanitarian crises, particularly the most vulnerable.

Since the launch of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, the total amount of aid delivered to Lebanon has reached 375 tonnes in food, medical, and shelter supplies, as well as children's provisions.

Notably, on 30th September, His Highness the UAE President directed the provision of US$100 million in humanitarian relief packages to support the Lebanese people. His Highness also allocated $30 million of urgent aid for displaced Lebanese citizens in the Syrian Arab Republic. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor