UAE denies reports of not giving visas to Pakistani citizens from certain cities

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday denied reports of not providing visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to certain cities and termed it as fake news, reported Geo News.

Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, consulate general of the UAE in Karachi said that the UAE government has not imposed any such ban.

"Reports were being circulated that the gulf country is not allowing visas to citizens from some of the Pakistani cities including Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur Agency, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli, Khushab, Khurrum Agency, Larkana, Mohmand Agency, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Parachinar, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu and Sukkur," according to Geo News.

People belonging to the above-mentioned cities were warned not to apply for visas. "Your visa will be rejected and the fee is non-refundable," reports read.

Remeithi while expressing his regret over the reports said that Pakistani citizens are being provided visas and they can apply to visit the UAE.

"He told that apart from the consulates in Islamabad and Lahore, he is personally issuing visas to the citizens born or residing in these cities, from the Karachi consulate," reported Geo News.

According to Remeithi, rumours like these are spread from time to time.

