UAE Embassy in Budapest launches UAE Majlis in Hungary

Budapest [Hungary], May 25 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Budapest has launched the UAE Majlis in Hungary, to serve as a platform for cultural cooperation, and scientific dialogue, and to facilitate the exchange of views on various social files.

Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary, said, "Launching this platform in Hungary serves to enhance cultural and social ties between the two nations, and introduce Hungarians to the long-held customs and traditions of the UAE."

Discussions during the first session addressed the topic of AI, which was moderated by Katalin Bogyay, President of the United Nations Association of Hungary and former President of UNESCO, with the participation of government officials from Hungary, professors, researchers, and students from various universities, and youth associations.

The attendees also received an overview of the UAE's experience and leadership in the field of artificial intelligence, and what it aspires to achieve from it, in line with the visions of the wise leadership to develop the best services and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE.

The residence of the Ambassador in Budapest where the Majlis took place, is also the former home of scientist John von Neumann, and during the first session of the Majlis, the Jon von Neumann University launched their Neumann H2vehicle in Hungary, which operates on both hydrogen and solar power, and it was driven for the first time on public roads from the Majlis. This vehicle was previously announced at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held at Expo City Dubai late last year. The vehicle which was partly manufactured in the UAE, bears the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai: "Innovation is a continuous journey with no time limit".

At the closing of the event, Ambassador Al Shamsi thanked the participants for their contributions and announced that future iterations of the Majlis will aim to bring government and academic participants from the UAE to meet their counterparts from Hungary, in a way that serves the noble purpose of this Majlis. (ANI/WAM)

