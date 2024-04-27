UAE expresses deep concern over heightened tensions in North Darfur

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates expresses deep concern over the heightened tensions in the El Fasher region in North Darfur and the threat this poses to Sudanese civilians.

The UAE calls on all armed factions, including the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, to end the fighting and return to dialogue. The UAE again calls on all warring parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to take immediate, decisive measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent Sudan from plunging further into new levels of instability, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The UAE calls for strengthening the international humanitarian response and providing urgent relief to those in need in Sudan and neighbouring countries.

The UAE is particularly alarmed by reports of sexual violence against women and girls, high risk of famine, indiscriminate aerial bombings, and the continued suffering and displacement of thousands of civilians, especially children, women, and the elderly.

The UAE urges the UN Security Council to ensure an end to the conflict and to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan.

The UAE reiterates its firm position demanding an immediate ceasefire and a political solution to the crisis, stressing its support for the political process and efforts to achieve national consensus towards a civilian-led government, the Ministry added. (ANI/WAM)

