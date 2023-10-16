UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Timor-Leste President discuss ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Jose Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and President Ramos-Horta discussed friendly relations and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade, and investment, all aimed at serving the development goals of both countries and benefiting their people.

The discussions also covered cooperation in sustainability and climate change as part of the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28). They emphasised the prominent role of this global event in achieving a qualitative leap in global climate action.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed President Ramos-Horta's visit and reiterated its significance in strengthening cooperation between the two countries on various fronts.

President of Timor-Leste, in turn, expressed his country's eagerness to enhance its relations with the UAE, praising the country's leading developmental experience. (ANI/WAM)

