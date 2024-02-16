UAE Foreign Minister, UNESCO DG explore prospects for joint cultural, educational cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met here with Audrey Azoulay, Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), to explore prospects for accelerating joint cooperation.

The meeting also addressed an array of cultural, educational and scientific issues of common interest. During the meeting, the two sides discussed current and future UNESCO projects and initiatives that aim to preserve the global cultural and civilisational heritage for future generations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of Audrey Azoulay, stressing the UAE's firm support for the noble goals and programmes of UNESCO and the international organisation's efforts to sustain and preserve cultural and civilisational heritage and safeguard it as an effective tool for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in societies.

He also praised the efforts of Audrey Azoulay at UNESCO, stressing that the UAE and the Paris-based organisation bound by strong relations and constructive cooperation that began decades ago based on a shared vision of the importance of continued support for the world's cultural heritage and spreading the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence among all peoples.

On her part, the UNESCO Director General highlighted the distinguished cooperation relations between the UAE and UNESCO, praising the UAE's continuous support for the organisation, its goals and projects in various parts of the world.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Permanent Representative of the UAE to UNESCO. (ANI/WAM)

