UAE: Fortune Global Forum kicks off tomorrow in Abu Dhabi to discuss global economic challenges

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): The Fortune Global Forum will bring the CEOs and leaders of the world's largest multinational companies, policy-makers, and investors together in Abu Dhabi between 27th to 29th November 2023, to discuss major challenges faced by the global economy and develop tomorrow's business strategies.

The forum will bring together a distinguished assembly of global decision-makers and business leaders to explore the future of business in today's dynamic global landscape. The line-up of speakers includes Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Ray Dalio, Founder, CIO Mentor, and Member of Operating Board of Bridgewater Associates; Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton; Peter Orszag, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard; Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, Laura Cha; Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing; Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx; Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer of Adecco Group.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said, "Hosting the Fortune Global Forum for the first time in MENA is part of our efforts to encourage cooperation among key players and contribute positively to the international business development, building synergies, and ensure a brighter future for all".

"We are looking forward to welcoming decision makers, economists, CEOs and thought leaders to engage in constructive conversations on most pressing topics at the global stage and identify mutually beneficial opportunities, with sustainability and human development at its core.

As the catalyst for Abu Dhabi's economic growth and diversification, we are forging ahead with efforts to build on our strong fundamentals and continue to flourish as the most competitive destination for industry, trade, and finance by further enhancing our business-friendly ecosystem to support businesses to grow and expand out of Abu Dhabi".

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Fortune Global Forum 2023 will centre around the theme "New Era of Business" featuring conversations on major geopolitical, economic, and technological developments.

The world-class event, being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, will address core themes influencing global business today, including market and trade dynamics, geopolitical tides, emerging technologies, talent shortages and workplace shifts, climate risk, and consumer trends.

Abu Dhabi's growing role as a business, economic and cultural hub make it an ideal location for the 2023 Fortune Global Forum. Being organised few days before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) to be hosted by the UAE, the Fortune Global Forum provides a suitable platform for business leaders and CEOs of the largest companies to elaborate on their global footprints. (ANI/WAM)

