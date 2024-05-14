UAE: Friends of Cancer Patients signs MoU with Saqr Hospital

Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): In a concerted effort to bolster the fight against breast cancer, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saqr Hospital, an affiliate of Emirates Health Services, with the aim of amplifying awareness campaigns for early breast cancer detection and to expand the spectrum of services available to women diagnosed with this condition.

Under this collaborative initiative, FOCP will assume a pivotal role in covering treatment expenses for specific community segments. A joint committee comprising representatives from both entities will oversee this endeavour, encompassing awareness campaigns alongside the provision of medical staff and essential equipment for early breast cancer screening.

The signing of the MoU, endorsed by Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, and Dr. Muna Al Ayyan, Consultant Breast Surgeon and Director of Saqr Hospital, reinforces bilateral ties in breast cancer awareness and early detection efforts.

Reflecting on the significance of the MoU, Aisha Al Mulla remarked, "At FOCP, we are deeply committed to fostering robust partnerships and amplifying collaborative endeavours with institutions, hospitals, and organisations at the forefront of the cancer battle, particularly against breast cancer. Through a series of strategic agreements and MoUs, we aim to consolidate national endeavours aimed at curbing the proliferation of breast cancer and substantially alleviating its impact on those affected by this debilitating disease."

Dr. Muna Al Ayyan stated, "The MoU signifies a pivotal milestone in the fight against breast cancer. It bolsters our awareness campaigns, which are geared towards identifying breast cancer, understanding its aetiology, and underscoring the significance of early detection for more efficacious treatment outcomes. We extend our gratitude to FOCP for their unwavering support of our vision and endeavours. Their substantial contribution towards defraying a portion of the treatment costs is invaluable."

The MoU stipulates that Saqr Hospital will provide medical and administrative teams to support the mobile clinic campaigns, offering the necessary support and conducting medical consultations along with free examinations to aid in the early detection of breast cancer. This includes providing mammograms and ultrasound examinations as required during the awareness campaigns.

Meanwhile, FOCP will organise awareness campaigns focused on early detection. It will also supply a mobile clinic and medical staff, as requested by Saqr Hospital, for use in its awareness campaigns. Additionally, FOCP will help cover medical expenses for specific segments of patients, as agreed with the hospital. Finally, women displaying clear symptoms of breast cancer will be transferred directly to Saqr Hospital for fast-track diagnosis, bypassing the breast cancer early detection screening. (ANI/WAM)

