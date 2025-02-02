UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 2 (ANI/WAM): Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and the Special Envoy of Sugiono the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Republic of Indonesia, led a high-level delegation on an official visit to Indonesia from January 29 to February 1.

During the visit, the minister held meetings with senior Indonesian officials to explore ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, aiming to advance relations to a level that reflects the aspirations of the leadership of both friendly nations.

Accompanying Al Mazrouei during the visit was Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and the non-resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of East Timor, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At the beginning of the visit, Al Mazrouei was received by Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, at his residence in Jakarta. The UAE Minister conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their best wishes for further progress and prosperity for Indonesia and its people.

The meeting discussed mechanisms to further strengthen cooperation in various fields, as the UAE-Indonesian relations have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership across political, economic, investment, trade, and cultural sectors.

For his part, the Indonesian President expressed his pleasure in welcoming the UAE delegation and emphasised Indonesia's interest in further developing relations with the UAE in areas that serve the mutual interests of both nations. It was agreed by both sides to continue cementing bilateral cooperation and accelerating the finalisation of bilateral agreements and joint ventures in preparation for their approval between the two countries.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei and the accompanying delegation also met with several Indonesian ministers and officials, including Agus Harimurti, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development; Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sri Mulyani, Minister of Finance; Hashim Djojohadikusumo, Head of the Housing Task Force; Rosan Roeslani Minister of Investment; and Ridha Wirakusumah, the Chief Executive Officer at Indonesia Investment Authority, in addition to other senior officials.

These meetings discussed the progress of joint investment projects and initiatives, as well as additional opportunities in sectors of mutual interest.

The UAE minister also chaired the third UAE-Indonesia roundtable meeting, while Sugiuno, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the Indonesian side. The meeting was organised by the UAE Embassy in Jakarta at the Raffles Hotel and was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, CEOs, and representatives from several Emirati and Indonesian companies, including Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, Abu Dhabi Ports, Tabreed, Masdar, Mubadala, Borouge, ADNOC, Edge, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Global Aluminium, IFFCO, Alef Education, and Elsewedy Electric.

The discussions focused on investment and economic cooperation in priority sectors for both countries, including conventional and renewable energy, aviation, ports and logistics, infrastructure, mining, cooling technology, strategic industries, defense, food security, construction and housing, banking, and education. The participants also addressed challenges faced by UAE companies investing in Indonesia and explored solutions to facilitate the smooth implementation of joint projects and initiatives.

At the conclusion of the visit, Al Mazrouei and the accompanying delegation met with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Chairman of the National Economic Council of Indonesia; Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs; Zulkifli Hasan, Coordinating Minister for Food; and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia; along with a number of other high-ranking officials.

The meetings reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening economic and investment relations, particularly in the fields of food security, energy, transportation, and logistics. (ANI/WAM)

