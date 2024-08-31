UAE leaders congratulate President of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): President President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Kyrgyzstani President and Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor