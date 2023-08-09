UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Halimah Yacob of Singapore, on the occasion of her country's National Day, which is observed on August 9.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Yacob and the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

