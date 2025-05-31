UAE, Lebanese Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation in phone call

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 31(ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Joseph Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic on Saturday.

During the call, the two leaders discussed their countries' fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation.

They affirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening these ties in ways that serve the mutual interests of both nations and benefit their peoples.

The call also addressed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, including developments in the Middle East.

The two sides exchanged views on these matters and underscored the importance of supporting stability and security across the region and advancing efforts to promote peace, development, and prosperity for all its peoples and nations. (ANI/WAM)

