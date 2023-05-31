UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches Council of Retired Diplomats

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 31 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched the Retired Diplomats Council to provide services to retired diplomats and leverage their expertise by encouraging them to share their experience and knowledge acquired during their service with new diplomats.

On this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, "Since its founding as a nation, the UAE leadership has sought to recognise retirees for their service during their tenure. In this regard, the Retired Diplomats Council was established to commemorate their efforts in service of the country and highlight their notable role in building bridges of communication, showcasing the UAE's global standing, and highlighting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and deep-rooted human fraternity in our society."

He underscored that the establishment of this Council is a message of appreciation for retired diplomats' efforts in promoting the achievements of UAE diplomacy and bolstering the country's standing regionally and internationally.

He continued, "The Retired Diplomats Council affirms the Ministry's aim to invest in their capabilities and benefit from their experiences that have enriched UAE diplomacy, contributed to strengthening the country's position, and highlighted its outstanding achievements in various fields."

The Retired Diplomats Council consists of Dr Saeed Mohamed Ali Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Council, and the following members: Dr Tariq Ahmad Ibrahim Al Haidan, Mohamed Ahmed Al Mahmoud, Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Dr Mohamed Omar Abdulla Balfaqeeh, and Jumaa Mubarak Al Junaibi.

The Council aims to follow up on the affairs of retired diplomats, address their needs, and continue to ensure a high quality of life by developing a database of retired diplomats, building relationships with them, and establishing an electronic platform through which suggestions and opinions can be put forward and inquiries answered.

Council members will also provide academic support by sharing their experiences with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) by delivering lectures and seminars, as well as contributing to ADGA's studies and research. (ANI/WAM)

