UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers Forum

Geneva [Switzerland], July 14 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence participated in the second edition of the ‘’Emerging Peacemakers Forum'' in Geneva, Switzerland.

The forum, held from July 6th to 14th, was organised in partnership between the Muslim Council of Elders, the World Council of Churches, and the Rose Castle Foundation.

A delegation from the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, led by Afra Al Sabri, Director General of the Ministry, attended the forum where Al Sabri delivered a lecture to the forum’s participants, conveying the greetings of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

She expressed Sheikh Nahyan's support and encouragement for young people to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence.

Highlighting the unique collaboration between the Ministry of Tolerance & Coexistence and the Muslim Council of Elders, Afra Al Sabri emphasised the joint efforts between the Council and the Ministry in implementing various programmes and initiatives aimed at raising awareness among young people about the importance of tolerance and human fraternity.

She further highlighted the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, who prioritised the promotion of tolerance, peace, and acceptance.

She also noted that the wise leadership of the UAE continues to uphold these values, fostering an environment where Emiratis coexist harmoniously with more than 200 nationalities in a backdrop of love and mutual respect.

Al Sabri also pointed to the UAE being a cultural model of openness and a champion of humanitarian thought.

She cited the Abrahamic Family House as a testament to the UAE's commitment to diversity and respect for different religions. She also addressed the issue of hate speech, attributing it to a lack of respect and acceptance of others.

Expressing her gratitude, Al Sabri thanked Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, for his tireless efforts in promoting dialogue and human fraternity.

She further expressed pride in the strategic partnership between the Muslim Council of Elders and the UAE’s Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, underscoring their shared commitment to fostering a more tolerant and inclusive society.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, held in Geneva, Switzerland, witnessed the participation of 50 young men and women from diverse backgrounds.

Organised by the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in collaboration with the World Council of Churches and the Rose Castle Foundation, the forum provided a platform for fostering peace, dialogue, and understanding among the global youth. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor