UAE MoEI, Japan Cooperation Centre for Middle East explore developments in water desalination at WFES 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 17 (ANI/WAM): On the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2024, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in collaboration with the Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East, organised a joint session to explore the latest developments in the field, share experiences and best practices.

The session brought together companies specialised in water desalination from both sides, local and federal departments, electricity and water companies, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Sharjah University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and several Japanese companies anduniversities.

They explored ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides to improve energy efficiency, deploy renewable energy, and leverage the latest desalination technologies.

Moreover, they highlighted the UAE's leading desalination projects and smart management technologies that support the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at MoEI, attended the session.

He commended the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Japan that have progressed in the past few years due to the shared vision and trust between the two sides.

Al Kaabi said, "The water projects in the UAE aim to meet the needs of various areas given the continuous increase of the population. Such meetings reflect the joint desire of both countries to expand the scope of cooperation between them." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor