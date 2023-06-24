UAE: MoHAP organises workshop to coordinate early childhood development programmes

Dubai [UAE], June 24 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a three-day national workshop to enhance and coordinate early childhood development programmes across the country.

Held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, as well as strategic partners, the workshop aimed to develop the National Framework for Early Childhood Development, reinforce related programmes within the UAE and help realise the country's overarching goal of creating a healthy, secure, and sustainable environment for children in the UAE, through a host of national initiatives and programmes.

Eminent experts, policymakers, specialised professionals, and multi-sector partners from the UAE took part in the gathering, including health authorities, the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Community Development, Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), Community Development Authority in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Sharjah Educational Academy and Universities and WHO, UNICEF.

The event provided a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and strategic discussion centered on early childhood development and its subsequent impact on broad health outcomes.

Several targets have been set for the three-day event, including raising awareness about the critical role early childhood development plays in lifelong health and well-being and disseminating the latest research findings, best practices, and effective interventions pertinent to early childhood development.

The event also aimed to reinforce policy frameworks and strategies while integrating early childhood development into healthcare systems and public policies. An additional goal was to foster collaboration among experts to augment the quality of early childhood development services by identifying challenges and formulating innovative and efficacious solutions.

The workshop featured panel discussions, interactive sessions, and sub-workshops that covered a broad spectrum of early childhood development themes, offering participants a unique opportunity to engage, learn about the outcomes of specialised studies and success stories, and communicate effectively with professionals all sharing the common objective of enhancing child health outcomes.

MoHAP emphasised that the fruitful collaboration among health authorities, concerned stakeholders, the WHO and UNICEF in organising the workshop underscores the UAE's keenness to prioritise the health and future of younger generations.

The Ministry pointed out that the workshop is an integral step towards achieving the UAE's overreaching vision of becoming a global frontrunner in creating innovative health, educational, and social solutions for early childhood.

MoHAP further said that the event represents a significant landmark in the UAE's pursuits towards reforming its healthcare sector and laying the foundation for a prosperous future for the nation's children.

The workshop's agenda featured several key themes. These included sharing evidence on the importance of investing in early childhood development, with a particular emphasis on care from pregnancy up to the age of 3 years. This is in addition to developing a care framework at all crucial levels, promoting awareness and understanding among partners about the importance of early childhood development, and creating a multi-sectoral roadmap for implementing an innovative care framework within the country. This roadmap includes the development of training packages designed to support caregivers and improve their mental health and social well-being. (ANI/WAM)

