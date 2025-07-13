UAE: MP CM Mohan Yadav appreciates grandeur of Swaminarayan Temple, its role in spreading Indian culture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 13 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav paid a visit to the exquisite BAPS Swaminaryan Temple on Sunday and greatly admired the role played by the temple in the spread of Indian culture across the world.

During his visit to the temple, he appreciated the intricate craftsmanship and prayed for the welfare of the world.

In a post shared by the CM Office, it was noted, "During his stay in the United Arab Emirates, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav today visited the grand BAPS Swami Narayan Temple in Abu Dhabi and prayed to God for the welfare and well-being of the world."

The post further added, "On this occasion, the Chief Minister also praised the divinity of the temple, its architecture and its role in the global spread of Indian culture."

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in West Asia and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14 last year.

Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence for the UAE, was also present at the inauguration. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.

The temple in the UAE sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the leadership in the Emirates. Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship.

CM Yadav is in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Under the 'Global Dialogue 2025,' with the aim of promoting investment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was warmly welcomed and felicitated upon his arrival in Dubai today during his UAE visit.

"The official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

In Dubai, he will meet several well-known people to tell them about the strengths of Madhya Pradesh. He will speak about investment, education, and building strong cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai.

Earlier in the day, he had a jovial meeting with the members of the Indian community in Dubai on Sunday, where he praised them for their hard work, culture and value systems.

Peviously, Madhya Pradesh made a remarkable mark at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, setting new benchmarks for investment and industrial growth. Held in Bhopal and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, the summit became a pivotal moment in the state's journey toward becoming a global investment hub. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the event shattered records, with MoUs worth Rs30.77 Lakh Crore signed, underscoring the growing appeal of Madhya Pradesh to both national and international investors. The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC) has also played a pivotal role in shaping the state's infrastructure and facilitating investment opportunities.

The summit witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 25,000 registrations and more than 100 foreign delegates from over 60 countries attending, reflecting the global interest in the state's economic growth. Nine partner countriesCanada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Poland, Russia, Rwanda, and the United Kingdomjoined the summit, further amplifying Madhya Pradesh's recognition on the world stage.

The NRI Madhya Pradesh Summit, held as part of GIS 2025, also played an important role in strengthening the state's development. Over 500 NRIs participated, re-engaging with their home state and contributing to its progress. They shared investment proposals and expressed their continued commitment to Madhya Pradesh's growth, highlighting the importance of the NRI community in the state's future development. Madhya Pradesh's success at GIS 2025 demonstrated its potential as India's next major investment and industrial destination.

With record-breaking investments, strategic collaborations, and a clear commitment to sustainable growth, the state is poised to become a key player in the global economic landscape. The summit not only highlighted Madhya Pradesh's existing strengths but also laid the groundwork for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.

