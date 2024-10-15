UAE participates in 37th Extraordinary Conference of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

Geneva [Switzerland], October 15 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has reaffirmed that all Arab issues, primarily the Palestinian cause, have been at the heart of the UAE's foreign policy since its establishment by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He highlighted that the UAE, driven by its unwavering brotherly duty, consistently defends Arab rights in all international forums, while persistently advocating for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This came during Ghobash's participation, along with a delegation from the UAE Parliamentary Division, in the 37th extraordinary conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held on the sidelines of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The session was chaired by Ibrahim Boughali, President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and President of the National People's Assembly of Algeria, with the presence of other parliamentary leaders and members of Arab delegations.

Ghobash further noted that since the Gaza war broke out a year ago, followed by the intensifying conflict now unfolding in Lebanon, the UAE, under the directives and commitment of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has been providing necessary relief and medical aid to support both the Palestinian and Lebanese people during these critical times, which contributed to more than 40 percent of the total global aid provided. (ANI/WAM)

