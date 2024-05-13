UAE participates in meeting on International Counter Ransomware Initiative in San Francisco

San Francisco [US], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates recently participated at a meeting at RSA Conference here that brought together the members of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI), currently recognised as the largest international cybersecurity collaboration partnership for combating cybercrime at the state level, and specifically addressing ransomware. The CRI lead chair from the White House has increased its partners from 35 in 2022 to 60 as of today and continues to expand.

The meeting discussed how to establish trust, exchange information, and work together on the Crystal Ball Platform for collective defense and global resiliency under the CRI.

During RSAC, the new operational platform was showcased to demonstrate the collaborative and threat sharing capabilities of the Crystal Ball Platform, which uses special models to boost third-party connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the user experience. At present, more than 10 nations are actively using and sharing on the platform, with the goal to onboard the rest gradually by the end of the year.

The Crystal Ball Platform, powered by Microsoft technology, is designed with the latest and most effective technologies for modern work with embedded security, automation, and AI. The platform also considers the data residency and geographic regions to meet the regulatory standards of the CRI partners.

The esteemed panel led an insightful discussion on, "The Crystal Ball Platform: Facilitating collaborative information sharing and capacity building among members of the Counter Ransomware Initiative."

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cyber Security Council, the United Arab Emirates, said: "CRI is a crucial global effort to tackle ransomware threats, promote resilience, and disrupt criminal networks involved in ransomware attacks. The Crystal Ball solution is equipped with AI innovative technologies to provide a collaborative and secure platform aimed at helping nations globally to deter cyber-attacks while understanding the adversaries behind them and continuously creating a cyber-aware culture."

Amy Hogan-Burney, General Manager, Associate General Counsel, Cybersecurity Policy & Protection, Microsoft, said: "The International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI), led by the US, shows the impact we can have when we fight cyber threats together. It unites industry and governments, leveraging the unique abilities, expertise, and skills of each sector, to develop real solutions we can all use to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor