UAE plays pioneering role in spreading values of tolerance and peace: Al Jarwan

Dubai [UAE], May 9 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, affirmed that the session "The Role of Tolerance and Coexistence in Sustainable Economic Growth" held today during the opening of the "World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance'' conference, on the sidelines of the AIM Congress 2024, confirms the UAE's leading and important role in spreading the values of tolerance and peace.

Al Jarwan said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the agreements signed by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence today with the Ministry of Investment in the Republic of Honduras, the Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries in the Republic of Ecuador, and the cooperation agreement between the UAE and Austria, confirm the UAE's message calling for the spread of the values of tolerance and peace and the attraction of partners at the global level.

He praised what was included in the speech of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, during the conference on the main pillars that the sessions will address, especially the spread of the values of tolerance that are positively reflected on society in the UAE, especially by strengthening them between institutions and workers, and in a way that reflects the UAE's bright image in this field.

He said that the UAE has a rich heritage in the humanitarian field, laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and followed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, through strengthening the culture of tolerance and coexistence so that it becomes a sustainable culture in the UAE, adopted by the members of its society both citizens and residents. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor