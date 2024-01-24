UAE: Poor visibility warning issued by National Center of Meteorology
By ANI | Published: January 24, 2024 05:39 AM2024-01-24T05:39:29+5:302024-01-24T05:40:07+5:30
Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 24 (ANI/WAM): The National Center of Meteorology has urged the motorists in the UAE to follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.
In a statement tonight, the NCM warned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 01:30 tonight until 09:30 Wednesday. (ANI/WAM)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor