UAE President attends ninth edition of Union Fortress 9 military parade on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the ninth edition of the Union Fortress military parade organised by the Ministry of Defence on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The parade showcased an array of Armed Forces units and formations, each demonstrating their high state of readiness and advanced defensive capabilities. These units, equipped with cutting-edge technologies, exemplified exceptional efficiency and professionalism in executing mock-up defence operations. In collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, and other security agencies, the Armed Forces presented live demonstrations.

These mock-up combat scenarios highlighted the skill and professionalism of personnel from the Armed Forces, Presidential Guard, and police force as they carried out their assigned tasks in highly challenging conditions and complex situations.

On this occasion, he praised the high readiness of the Armed Forces and security forces, the advanced level of their members and units, and the sophisticated capabilities they possess.

He confirmed that the Armed Forces have faithfully guarded the UAE's developmental journey for decades and will continue to be a symbol of the nation's resilience and honour.

He further commended the security forces for their vigilance in effectively upholding community safety and security. Expressing gratitude, he extended his appreciation for their dedicated national service.

The Union Fortress 9 military parade was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and high-ranking state officials.

In attendance as well were Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Issa Al Mazrouei, Armed Forces Chief of Staff along with a number of top brass, invitees and some members of the public. (ANI/WAM)

