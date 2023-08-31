UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Czech Ambassador

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the First Class Medal of Independence to Jiri Slavík on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented the medal to Ambassador Slavík during a meeting.

Al Hashimy affirmed the UAE’s keenness to bolster relations with the Czech Republic in all fields. She also expressed appreciation for Ambassador Slavík’s role in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with the UAE.

For his part, Ambassador Slavík conveyed his gratitude to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for conferring the medal, in turn commending the advancement of ties between the two nations.

He also expressed his appreciation to all governmental entities in the country for their cooperation, which contributed to the success of his tenure in the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

