UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Secretary

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence. During the call, Nahyan and the US Secretary of Defence discussed cooperation between the UAE and the United States in defense matters as part of the strategic relations that bind the two countries.

They also addressed serious regional developments and escalation that threaten to exacerbate violence and instability, undermine security in the Middle East, and jeopardise the likelihood of achieving peace.

UAE President emphasised the priority of protecting civilian lives in accordance with international humanitarian law and the need to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, given the deteriorating humanitarian conditions faced by civilians in Gaza.

Furthermore, Nahyan stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to find a clear political horizon to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace for the benefit of all peoples of the region and in a way that preserves regional security and stability. (ANI/WAM)

