UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agreements

Addis Ababa [UAE], August 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, today witnessed the signing of various memoranda of understanding and agreements between several entities in the UAE and Ethiopia.

The agreements are aimed at fostering cooperation, developing partnerships, and diversifying engagement in various fields to advance development and prosperity in both nations.

The memoranda and agreements signed at the Office of the Prime Minister in Addis Ababa by both sides included the following:

Agreement on mutual assistance in customs matters signed by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Head of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and from the Ethiopian side by Debele Kabeta, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Customs Commission.

Memorandum of Understanding for Government Development and Modernisation Experience Exchange signed by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Alemtsehay Paulos, Ethiopian Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

Memorandum of Understanding between Abu Dhabi Ports and Ethiopia Investment Holdings signed by Mohamed Jumaa Alshamsi, CEO of AD Ports Group; and Meleket Sahlu Denbu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Investment Holdings.

Memorandum of Understanding between Oumlat Security Printing and Ethiopia National Bank signed by Faisal Abdulsamad Ahmed, Director of Operations at the UAE Central Bank; Mamo Mihretu, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.

Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Industry and Advanced Technologies signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Melaku Alebel, Ethiopian Minister of Industry.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ethiopian Investment Commission and the Federation of Sharjah Chambers signed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Lelise Neme, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ethiopian Investment Commission and the Federation of Abu Dhabi Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed by Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Chamber; and Lelise Neme, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

Memorandum of Understanding between Etihad Credit Export Insurance and Ethiopian Insurance Corporation signed between Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, and Meleket Sahlu Denbu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Investment Holdings.

Memorandum of Understanding between Etihad Export Credit Insurance and the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia signed between Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, and Ato Abie Sano, President of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and Ethiopian Investment Holdings.

Memorandum of Understanding on UAE Standard for Good Delivery of Gold signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Mamo Mihretu, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.

Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Agriculture of Ethiopia and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Dr. Girma Amente, Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture.

Memorandum of Understanding between Etihad Export Credit Insurance and the Development Bank of Ethiopia, signed by Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance; and Meleket Sahlu Denbu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Investment Holdings.

Memorandum of Understanding between Al Dahra Group LLC and the Ethiopian Investment Commission signed by Hamdan Al Darei, CEO of Al Dahra Holding LLC, and Lelise Neme, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

Memorandum of Understanding between UAE’s TALC Investment and the Ministry of Agriculture of Ethiopia, signed by Mohammed Aldhaheri, Chairman of TALC Investment, and Dr. Girma Amente, Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture.

Memorandum of Understanding between DP World FZE and the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics, signed by Mohammed Al Muallem, DP World Executive Vice President; and Dr. Alemu Sime, Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics.

Joint Statement between the UAE and Ethiopia on Climate Action.

Roadmap between Masdar and the Ministry of Finance of Ethiopia, signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Ahmed Shide, Ethiopian Minister of Finance.

Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, signed by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and on the Ethiopian side by Temesgen Tiruneh, Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Service. (ANI/WAM)

