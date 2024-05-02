UAE President receives condolences on passing of Tahnoun bin Mohammed from Egyptian President, King of Jordan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a cable of condolence from Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The Egyptian President expressed his sincere condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE, praying to God Almighty to bestow his mercy on the deceased, and to protect the UAE's leadership and citizens, ensuring their continued security, stability, and prosperity.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a condolence cable from King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

On behalf of himself, the people, and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King of Jordan extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, praying to God Almighty to grant mercy to the deceased, asking for strength, patience, and solace to the leadership and the people of the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

