UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

Dubai [UAE], April 21 (/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written letter from Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, discussing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, received the letter at his meeting with Luca Ferrari, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Italy, in the presence of Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ongoing UAE-Italy relations and a number of issues of mutual concern, including the latest regional and global developments. (/WAM)

