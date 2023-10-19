UAE President receives World Food Programme Executive Director

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain at the Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and coordination between UAE entities and WFP to deliver relief assistance to the Gaza Strip, given the worsening humanitarian conditions for civilians in the area.

The UAE President emphasised the urgent need to secure humanitarian corridors, enabling regional and international organizations to fulfil their roles in providing aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting also addressed cooperation between the UAE and WFP in addressing food security challenges and ensuring food provision for those in need in impoverished regions, disaster-affected areas, and zones experiencing conflict and crises regionally and globally.

He stressed the UAE's commitment to supporting the World Food Programme's global work as part of the country's approach towards assisting those in need. He also highlighted the significance of enhancing international humanitarian solidarity when addressing global food crises, given their close link to international peace and security.

The Executive Director of the World Food Programme expressed her appreciation for the impactful and constructive cooperation of the UAE with WFP, particularly in supporting those affected in conflict and disaster zones.

McCain also commended the nation's pioneering initiatives in addressing global food security challenges and its innovative strategies to promote sustainable food security solutions.

The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. (ANI/WAM)

