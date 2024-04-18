UAE President, Romania PM discuss bilateral relations, witness exchange of two memoranda of understanding

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister of Romania, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, he welcomed the Romanian Prime Minister to the UAE, expressing his wishes for the success of the visit in advancing ties between the two countries in all fields.

UAE President and the Romanian Prime Minister discussed opportunities to develop cooperation in various priority sectors, particularly economy and trade, in addition to renewable energy, food security and technology, in a way that contributes to supporting mutual investments in the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed numerous regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them, most notably reducing escalation in the Middle East and working to calm tensions, in addition to efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and enhance the humanitarian response.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE's interest in developing relations with Romania and investing in opportunities to enhance cooperation, especially in developmental areas.

He noted that relations between the UAE and Romania extend back to the early years of the UAE's formation and are characterised by continuous growth that serves the development and progress of both countries.

He emphasised the UAE's consistent approach to enhancing its economic, trade, and investment partnerships with other countries to serve common interests and foster development and prosperity for all.

For his part, Ion-Marcel Ciolacu said that Romania maintains a keen interest in deepening its relations with the UAE, especially in the economic and investment fields, while benefiting from the country's inspiring development experience. In this regard, he underscored that the UAE represents a vital global hub for economy and trade.

The Romanian Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation to the President for the warm reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received during the visit.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of Romania also witnessed the announcement of two memoranda of understanding between the two countries, the first in the field of artificial intelligence and the digital economy, and another between the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications of Romania in addition to the minutes of the Masdar Strategic Alignment Meeting, which defines the key agreed-upon cooperation principles that will be included in the joint venture shareholders agreement and signed by both sides in July 2024.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications; Sultan Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania: and a number of senior officials.

A number of Romanian ministers and senior officials accompanying the Romanian Prime Minister also attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

