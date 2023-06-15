UAE President sends written letter to President of Philippines with invitation to COP28

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines, which included an invitation to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai in November.

The invitation was presented to President Marcos Jr by Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines. (ANI/WAM)

