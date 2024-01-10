UAE President's remarks at Vibrant Gujarat Summit extremely encouraging: PM Modi

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the remarks of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit were "extremely encouraging" and India cherishes his efforts at boosting bilateral ties.

"My brother HH @MohamedBinZayed has not only graced the @VibrantGujarat Summit but also spoke at the Summit. His remarks were extremely encouraging. India cherishes his thoughts and his efforts to boost India-UAE ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar today. The theme of this year's summit is 'Gateway to the Future' and includes the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations.

The Prime Minister said that the participation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as Chief Guest is special as it signifies the deepening ties between India and UAE.

He said that UAE leader's thoughts and support towards India are filled with warmth.

PM Modi noted the India-UAE partnerships in increasing support to the renewable energy sector, innovative healthcare, and investments of several billion dollars in India's port infrastructure.

He also mentioned the initiation of operations by UAE's Sovereign Wealth Fund in GIFT City and aircraft and ship leasing activities by trans-world companies.

The Prime Minister gave huge credit to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for partnerships that have boosted bilateral ties.

The UAE leader spoke at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and later departed from Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Modi received the UAE President at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday.

"Welcome to India, my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It's an honour to have you visit us," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He attached pictures that reflected the warm bond between the two leaders. The pictures showed two leaders hugging each other and holding each other's hand at the airport.

PM Modi and the UAE President later held a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and the UAE President in Ahmedabad.

India and the UAE signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday during the meeting between the UAE President and PM Modi.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The theme of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which is taking place in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future'.

