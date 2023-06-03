UAE stands in solidarity with India, offers condolences to victims of train collision

Published: June 3, 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of a train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore in Odisha state and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI/WAM)

