UAE takes its medal tally to 11 at IMMAF Youth World Championships

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National team continued their stellar performances on the second day of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, adding seven more medals, taking its overall tally to 11.

As the Youth B category athletes, aged 14-15 years, took the octagon today, Ghala Al Hammadi secured the first gold for the hosts in the Women/Youth B/40 Kg division. In her last match of the day, she defeated Uzbekistan's Marva Rid Kamilova in a record 13 seconds by an armbar submission. The UAE finished second on Thursday.

She was soon joined on the podium by her sister, Zamzam Al Hammadi, who added a second gold for the UAE hosts, defeating Ukraine's Kira Voliashchenko in a thrilling final in the 52 KG division. Meanwhile, Saeed Alnuaimi (57 kg) and Salem Alhamoud (77.1 KG) won silver respectively. Additionally, Omar Al-Raeesi (57 kg), Hamdan Al-Najjar (48 kg), and Saif Al-Hammadi (48 kg) added bronze medals to the UAE’s collection.

With only halfway through the championships, the UAE team has outperformed its last year's results of four medals and is well positioned to improve the overall standing by a significant margin.

The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship is set to run until 5th August.

Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said he was “thrilled beyond words” to see the level of interest and participation. “It underscores not only the growing popularity of MMA in the UAE but also on the international level. It’s a festive atmosphere out there, and the crowd is very encouraging."

Al Shamsi also praised the national team's wonderful performance and congratulated the champion sisters, Ghala Al Hammadi and Zamzam, on their remarkable achievement of winning gold medals. He mentioned that the UAE outperformed last year's results in the first two days of the championship, showing great progress for the team.

“The Championship provides a platform for global MMA talents to gather and supports the development of future MMA athletes, enabling them to showcase their skills and prepare for professional careers in the sport. The UAE team is performing incredibly well, and they have been preparing well. The results are not surprising, given their commitment and training and we are really proud of them," he said. (ANI/WAM)

