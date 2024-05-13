UAE tops global fibre connectivity with 99.3 pc penetration

Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has once again been recognised as the global leader in Fibre to the Home (FTTH) penetration. This marks the eighth consecutive year the country has held this top position with a penetration rate of 99.3 percent, as reported by the FTTH Council in its latest annual report.

The report analysed data from 20 countries that have exceeded 50 percent FTTH availability and compared global statistics on fibre optic network penetration. It placed the UAE above Singapore (97.1 percent), Hong Kong (95.3 percent), China (92.9 percent), and South Korea (91.5 percent).

The ranking solidifies the UAE's position as a global leader in high-speed fibre connectivity and underscores the vision of the nation's leadership to prioritise next-generation digital infrastructure.

eAndUAE has played an integral part in realising the nation's connectivity ambitions. With its commitment to digital innovation and interconnectivity, e& UAE continues to invest and develop world-class infrastructure for 5G and fibre networks.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of eAndUAE, said, "The UAE's proactive strategies and investments in fibre connectivity are a testament to both the nation's visionary leadership and its confidence to empower people to thrive in the digital age. This commitment has established the country as the benchmark for how nations can enable communities through world-class digital infrastructure.

e& UAE has been at the forefront of digital innovation through strategic investments in mobile and fibre networks. This robust strategy has paved the way for introducing cutting-edge services that address customers' evolving needs. A testament to its standing as a prominent player in the global connectivity landscape, e& UAE was named the Strongest Telecom Brand in the World in 2024 by Brand Finance. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor