UAE: TRENDS Education Conference recommends educational policies to protect national identity

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 7 (ANI/WAM): Participants in the second edition of the TRENDS International Education Conference stressed the need for innovative educational policies to preserve identity and support positive youth behaviour.

The conference, "Education and Identity in the Digital Age...Proposed Strategies for Preserving Identity and Shaping Youth Behaviours," also discussed the need to enhance interaction and exchange between researchers, educational institutions, and decision-makers to develop effective educational strategies.

The speakers explained that education is the fortress that guards national identity, which necessitates strengthening its role in supporting society's values and traditions and enhancing the sense of national belonging.

The contributors underlined the importance of strengthening the system of values and ethics in the various stages of education, especially early education and working hard to preserve the inclusive national identity of individuals and communities.

The final recommendations were delivered by Fahad Al Mahri, Head of Trends Dubai Office. They focused on strengthening countries' efforts to develop modern and innovative educational systems that prepare students and educational institutions to contribute to the growing knowledge economy.

There is a need to adapt to the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and promote interest in the Arabic language and the system of national values as a basis for preserving national identity.

TRENDS Research and Advisory launched its innovative artificial intelligence project with the launch of "TRENDS AR", which allows browsing the centre's publications, research, studies, and various knowledge products using Apple's Vision Pro glasses for augmented reality.

This advanced technology enables readers to access the virtual world, read books and publications, visit the website and Trends' social media platforms, and learn about its research, knowledge, training, and advisory services easily.

Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain, said that digital transformation in education refers to using modern technologies and digital tools to improve the learning process and provide an advanced and innovative educational environment.

He said that the role of parents is pivotal in developing the educational process and achieving acceptable levels of behaviour and learning.

Prof. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, pointed out that one of the most prominent issues facing national identity is the large flow of cultural, intellectual, and media variables from abroad. So, it is necessary to enhance the national culture through which strong community cohesion can be achieved that could overcome these emerging challenges.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, said in his opening speech that the debate on identity and how to preserve it is constant in various societies.

However, it is gaining exceptional momentum in the GCC countries in light of the rapid development in information technology and artificial intelligence and their applications in various fields of life. GCC societies are characterised by multiculturalism that produces many opportunities and challenges alike.

Iman Faisal Janahi, Executive Director of the Bahrain Institute for Political Development, delivered the welcoming speech at the conference. She stated that over the years, the Arab identity has been subjected to many threats through attempts to plant negative cultures that are alien to it.

Everyone must work hard to stop this adverse effect and promote authentic Arab values in young people and children. This would mean everyone can enjoy a prosperous future and create generations capable of protecting the homeland's achievements.

The conference began with the first session, "Education and Identity in a Changing World... Challenges and Risks." The discussion was moderated by Lolwa Boudlamma, media and strategic advisor in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Ali bin Mohammed Al-Rumaihi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Institute for Political Development, spoke about "educational mechanisms and tools to promote national identity."

Sheikha May bint Sulaiman Al-Otaibi, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Institute for Political Development, reviewed the experience of Al-Bayan School in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is a model in supporting national identity through the development of Bahraini teacher tools.

Soumaya Abdellatif, Head of the Centre for Humanities and Social Sciences at Ajman University, said that education is emerging as a major driver for empowering young people with the values of citizenship, leadership and the ability to adapt to rapid changes. The opportunities offered by the digital age should be seized while thinking about innovative ways to promote cultural roots.

Noura Al-Karbi, Chair of the Research Outreach Department at the University of Sharjah, spoke about "The Applied Scientific Research Strategy in Shaping the Future of Education: National Priorities and Government Response."

Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government's Cybersecurity Council, stressed that the UAE leadership was keen to emphasise the protection of the technological system in light of the great digital transformations in the country. He added, "We are working in the Council to strengthen this system to protect the country from various cyber threats."

The second session touched on the issue of "Education and Identity in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Revolution."

The discussion was moderated by Awad Al-Braiki, Head of TRENDS Global Sector at TRENDS.

Ebtisam Al Mazrouei, Executive Expert in Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology, reviewed ways to benefit from artificial intelligence technologies in supporting national identity. She pointed out that national identity is largely linked to digital identity, and here comes the role of artificial models such as CHATGPT and others. This technology represents the basis for humans interacting with machines, but it is necessary to build national capabilities in artificial intelligence by enhancing education and training processes in this vital sector.

Yousef Mohamed Ismail, the media professional trainer in Bahrain, stressed that the world is witnessing radical transformations with the digital revolution, and it is not possible to talk about keeping abreast with these transformations without changing traditional education curricula and methods and teaching students how to deal with these developments.

Sultan Al-Ali, researcher and director of the Global Barometer Department at TRENDS, stressed that the educational process faces many opportunities and challenges.

Technology provides opportunities to enhance national identity through e-learning platforms that allow the integration of cultural and historical content into the curriculum, which enhances the appreciation of national identity in the hearts of young people. (ANI/WAM)

