UAE urgently evacuates 188 patients, family members from Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide treatment and healthcare to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals, the UAE - in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) - has conducted its latest evacuation flight from Ramon airport in Israel, via Karam Abu Salam crossing, carrying 101 injured people, and accompanied by 87 family members.

So far, 2,630 patients and family members have arrived in the UAE, which reflects the country's commitment to providing the necessary medical treatment for Palestinians in UAE hospitals.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said, "The initiative launched by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, demonstrates the UAE's long-standing support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and the country's solidarity with the people of Gaza during the ongoing crisis. The UAE humanitarian initiatives contribute to alleviating the disastrous impacts endured by residents of the Strip, particularly children, women, and the elderly."

Al Shamsi added, "During this critical time, the UAE will spare no effort to extend help to the Palestinians and launch initiatives for their aid, whether by land, sea, or air. We will continue to closely work -through our leading and pioneering role - with the United Nations and our international partners to intensify the necessary efforts to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and ensure the urgent, safe, unhindered, and sustainable delivery of aid at a wide scale and through all possible means."

He further highlighted, "The UAE is among the leading countries in providing support to the people in Gaza. Since the onset of the crisis in October 2023, the country has provided over 40% of the total amount of aid delivered."

Al Shamsi affirmed that the UAE's continuous efforts to conduct medical evacuation flights reflect the country's commitment to providing advanced medical healthcare to injured Palestinians and to contribute to humanitarian efforts during these critical conditions. Al Shamsi affirmed that the UAE will implement all measures to support the people of Gaza during these difficult circumstances, and will continue its humanitarian and relief endeavours to evacuate injured people and patients, which reflect the country's steadfast commitment to saving lives.

Al Shamsi added, "Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE has undertaken robust efforts to provide advanced healthcare to sick and severely injured Palestinians in the UAE field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and the hospital ship anchored in Al-Arish Port. Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided a wide-scale relief response for the brotherly Palestinians to support them during the ongoing critical circumstances. The country has provided over 65,000 tonnes of relief, food, and medical supplies." (ANI/WAM)

