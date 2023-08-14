UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Safer

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has welcomed the United Nations' announcement of the successful operation of unloading oil from the decaying tanker FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, and donor countries for the support provided to facilitate the operation to unload oil from the decaying tanker, which safeguarded the region and the world from an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe. (ANI/WAM)

