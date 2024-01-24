UAE: World of Coffee Dubai 2024 attracts over 13,000 specialised visitors with 30 pc growth

Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI/WAM): World of Coffee Dubai 2024, organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with Specialty Coffee Association, has successfully concluded with a remarkable turnout and overwhelming participation of more than 13,000 specialised visitors from enthusiasts and industry professionals worldwide with a 30 per cent growth from last year.

The highlight of the closing day was the crowning of the winners of the UAE National Barista Championship. The competition featured the most talented baristas in the UAE vying for the coveted title and the chance to represent the country at the World Barista Championship.

Michaela Rnazol from Typica Cafe secured the first place while the second place went to Kemal Risyad from Archers Coffee, followed by Nooran Al Bannay from Coffee Architecture at the third place. Additionally, the 1st place in the Latte Art was presented to Mondrick Alpas from Gold Box Roastery, 2nd place to Angelo Lagata from Number Five Gate and the 3rd to Jatfikly Raymond Ampuan from DRVN by Porsche.

The closing day also featured three engaging lectures, enriching the event's educational component. Demian and Mergen of Abro led the first discussion, while Ben Hilt, AST Director at the Specialty Coffee Association, explored the details of the New Specialty Coffee Association Skills Diploma. Andreas Zehnder delivered a thought-provoking lecture on 'The Economics of Coffee Extraction Plants: Analyzing Returns on Sustainability Investment'.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, said: "The latest edition of the World of Coffee Dubai 2024 exhibition has generated significant interest among stakeholders and enthusiasts in the coffee industry, drawing participation from international contributors, who showcased their products and equipment. This edition mainly focused on sustainability of the coffee industry while fostering coffee culture among consumers by providing educational platforms covering coffee varieties and preparation methods. The exhibition reflected a remarkable turnout, with visitors numbering nearly four times that of the inaugural edition of the event. We are looking forward to organising the fourth edition of this event next year, given the remarkable success achieved by this year's edition."

During his visit to the exhibition, Timur AbdiJalil, the Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: "The volume of trade between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Arab Emirates has witnessed a significant increase during the first 10 months of 2023, registering a twofold increase compared to the same period in 2022. In addition, UAE investments in Kyrgyzstan have surged to USD 31,422,000, nearly tripling the investment made in 2022. Kyrgyzstan has shown great interest in products imported from the UAE, particularly their high-quality original coffee, especially Arabic coffee. Both my staff at Kyrgyz Republic Consulate General in the UAE and I are avid fans of Emirati coffee. Seizing this moment, I extend an invitation to Emirati coffee companies participating in the World of Coffee Dubai 2024 exhibition to explore opportunities in Kyrgyzstan and present their products there."

World of Coffee Dubai 2024, saw the participation of over 1,650 exhibitors and brands from 51 countries over a space of 15,000 square meters, stands as a pivotal international hub, bringing together stakeholders from every facet of the coffee industry, including farmers, traders, manufacturers, distributors, small and medium-sized companies, cafe owners, baristas, hotels, and coffee enthusiasts. The exhibition witnessed overwhelming participation from local, regional, and international companies and brands in the coffee industry, fostering valuable connections and collaborations. The fourth edition of the World of Coffee exhibition will be held from February 10 to 12, 2025. (ANI/WAM)

