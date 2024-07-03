UAE's Alef Education, KICD, UNICEF sign landmark agreement on climate change education

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): Alef Education, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), and UNICEF today announced the signing of a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate climate change education into the curriculum in public schools across Kenya.

This innovative partnership will harness the power of technology and digital learning to equip children, young people, and educators with the knowledge and skills needed to address the climate crisis.

The MoU establishes a structure for collaboration between the three organisations to develop and deliver a comprehensive climate education course that complements the existing school curriculum developed by KICD under the guidance of the Ministry of Education.

The content will be delivered through KICD's Kenya Education Cloud platform, a nationwide digital learning initiative that connects schools to education and learning resources.

This collaborative effort aims to increase awareness, knowledge, and action on climate change among learners and educators, ultimately contributing to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action.

Prof Charles Ochieng Ong'ondo, CEO of KICD, emphasised the importance of equipping learners with the skills to address environmental challenges. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing relevant and timely educational content that prepares learners for the future. Leveraging the available digital platform and integrating climate change education into the curriculum is a critical step in building a sustainable society. To ensure widespread access and impact, KICD will integrate the content into the Kenya Education Cloud, making it readily available to learners and teachers across Kenya."

The partnership is committed to continuously improving the climate change education initiative and ensuring it remains dynamic and effective. Alef Education plays a crucial role in providing high-quality digital content for climate education aligned with best educational practices.

The content includes educational videos, quizzes, and interactive materials on carbon literacy, designed to equip learners and educators with the tools they need to understand and address the complexities of climate change.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, "We are delighted to partner with KICD and UNICEF to facilitate the integration of climate change into the public school curriculum in Kenya. This partnership underscores our commitment to ensuring every student has access to climate education through innovative learning solutions and programmes. Education is the key to a sustainable future. We aim to give young people a deep understanding of climate change and inspire them to take concrete steps towards a greener and more sustainable future. We believe that technology is the catalyst for this change. We can equip young generations with the knowledge and skills to address climate change. In this way, the next generation will become responsible global citizens who actively contribute to preserving our planet and creating a better future for all."

Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Country Representative, said, "Our collaboration with KCID and Alef Education demonstrates our commitment to finding new and innovative ways to equip children with the tools they need in today's world. Children are the least responsible for the climate crisis yet bear the brunt of its impact. By integrating climate change education into the curriculum, we are not only equipping children with knowledge but also empowering them to become change agents for a more resilient Kenya. UNICEF, through its school connectivity programmes, will continue giving access to this climate education content to some of the most vulnerable learners in hard-to-reach areas of the country."

The signing ceremony, held at the KICD offices in Nairobi, was attended by representatives from the Ministries of Education, the ICT Authority, and the UAE ambassador, among other development partners.

The MoU signing marks a significant step forward in climate change education. It underscores the commitment of all partners to fostering a greener and more resilient Kenya. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor