UAEU inaugurates stem cells research centre to advance regenerative medicine

Al Ain [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage and in the presence Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) inaugurated the Stem Cells Research Centre, the first of its kind in the academic world in the UAE.

The centre represents an ambitious step toward advancing healthcare and innovation in regenerative medicine, aligning with national efforts to enhance the UAE's leadership in advanced medical sciences.

The centre aims to support cutting-edge research in stem cells and their therapies, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and establish international partnerships to support the stem cell market in the Middle East, which is expected to grow from USD 711.8 million in 2024 to 1.3 billion USD by 2030, driven by government investments and increasing demand for innovative treatments.

In a statement on the occasion of the inauguration, Fatma Al Jasmi, Acting Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the UAEU, emphasised, "The opening of the Stem Cell Research Centre is a significant achievement that reflects the university's vision to promote research innovation and build national capacities in medical sciences. Through this centre, we aim to prepare a new generation of Emirati scientists capable of offering advanced medical solutions and solidifying the UAE's position as a global leader in regenerative medicine."

The centre is working to develop innovative treatments and support clinical trials through collaborations with local and international partners, most notably the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre. This partnership, which has been active since 2019, has contributed to funding innovative research projects, organizing initial clinical trials, and fostering knowledge exchange between researchers and experts.

The Stem Cells Research Centre at the UAEU is a vibrant hub for innovation and scientific research, with the goal of establishing the UAE's leadership in regenerative medicine and stem cell research. This contributes to the knowledge-based economy and supports the UAE's vision of providing world-class healthcare. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor