UK announces halt in R&D cooperation with Russia

The United Kingdom said on Sunday that it was pausing publicly funded research and innovation collaboration with Russia over its operation in Ukraine.

"We will not fund any new collaborative projects with Russia through our research and innovation organisations," Science Minister George Freeman said in a statement.

The ministry has also suspended government-to-government dialogue through its science and innovation network team in Russia, including collaborative science projects.

Freeman argued that the sanctions were aimed at the Russian state and scientists with links to the Kremlin, but not those with "benign" research interests. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor