UK celebrates Ayodhya: 200 temples, community organisations unite, sign significant declaration

London [UK], January 18 : The UK declaration, signed by over 200 mandirs, community organisations, and associations nationwide, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The powerful statement from Dharmic communities in the UK highlights shared joy and solidarity with the 1.5 billion global celebrants, warmly embracing the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Before the consecration ceremony, the UK declaration, a testament to unity, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya," a statement said.

The Dharmic communities in the UK, in a statement, expressed their delight to welcome the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"We, the representatives of the Dharmic communities in the UK, are delighted to welcome the inauguration ceremony of the temple of Sri Ram (Ram Mandir) in Ayodhya, India on January 22, 2024," the statement read.

Sri Ram is revered as the embodiment of Dharmic traditions across the globe and is an enduring symbol of Hindu and Indian civilization.

"The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Sri Ram, is a historic moment which marks the culmination of nearly five centuries of dedicated efforts by countless devotees," the statement noted.

Moreover, it further stressed that Ram Mandir will be one of the largest spiritual shrines in the world.

"Honourable Supreme Court of India, whose unanimous verdict has allowed for the construction of this mandir. It will be one of the largest spiritual shrines in the world, bringing joy to millions of pilgrims throughout India, and across globe," it added.

They further hoped that households in the UK would celebrate the homecoming of Sri Ram to Ayodhya as a festival of Diwali.

"As we approach this auspicious occasion, we hope households in the UK will celebrate this home-coming of Sri Ram to Ayodhya as a festival of Diwali. May this mandir serve as a luminous beacon of hope, and peaceful co-existence to echo the ideals of "Ram Rajya", amongst the communities across the wider world," the statement highlighted.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

