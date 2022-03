UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit India this month

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit India later this month amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit comes at a time when the world is witnessing a crisis in Ukraine.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Recently, the UK Foreign Secretary had spoken on the crisis in Ukraine with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

"A telephonic discussion with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Truss last visited India in October last year for two days, during which she met with Jaishankar and said that partnership with India is absolutely crucial.

Truss stressed that both countries should work together on the set plans for the future.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor