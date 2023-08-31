UK: Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary in Sunak cabinet

London [UK], August 31 : Conservative MP and former Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has been appointed as the new Defence Secretary of United Kingdom on Thursday.

This comes after Ben Wallace resigned from his position earlier on Thursday.

“The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP @GrantShapps has been appointed Secretary of State for Defence @DefenceHQ,” PM Rishi Sunak’s office said on X (formerly Twitter).

After being appointed at the position, Grant Shapps said that he is looking forward to work with the armed forces who protect the nation.

“I’m honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary by @RishiSunak I’d like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence & global security over the last 4 years,” he said on X.

Shapps added, “As I get to work at @DefenceHQI am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security. And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion”.

After Shapps' appointment, MP Claire Coutinho was given the position of Energy Secretary and Net Zero.

“Claire Coutinho MP @ClaireCoutinho has been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero @energygovuk,” Rishi Sunak’s office informed on X.

In his letter of resignation, on Wednesday, Wallace said that he stood with the army during thick and thin times. He recalled the incidents from the Wannacry ransomware attack, the 2017 terrorist attacks, the Salisbury Poisonings, Afghanistan, Sudan and Ukraine.

He further said that his support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government will continue.

The resignation of Ben Wallace is the second resignation from Sunak cabinet in quick succession.

Earlier, Nadine Dorries announced her resignation from the UK House of Commons on Sunday “with immediate effect” while simultaneously attacking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

