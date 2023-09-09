UK: Kashmiri diaspora unites to protest for Gilgit Baltistan and PoK in Birmingham  

Birmingham [United Kingdom], September 9 : A sizable gathering of Kashmiri diaspora, hailing from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan, gathered outside the Pakistan Consulate in Birmingham, United Kingdom to vehemently voice their disapproval of the ongoing atrocities in their ancestral regions.

With placards in hand and voices raised, the protesters vociferously condemned Pakistan's actions in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, declaring that the resources of these regions belonged to the people who have long suffered under Islamabad's rule.

This demonstration came in line with a wave of protests currently sweeping PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, stemming from a variety of grievances, including the arbitrary imposition of taxes, soaring electricity prices, and rampant inflation.

Mirza Aslam, a protester who was leading the demonstration said “We are protesting against the atrocities being committed against the people of Gilgit Baltistan. The diaspora is not going to accept the atrocities being committed on people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. We, the members of the diaspora will expose and oppose all forms of atrocities that are committed against our people. The demography of Gilgit Baltistan has been altered. They have exploited all the resources of the region. People in Gilgit Baltistan are deprived of even fundamental rights.”

Kashmiris say that the government of Pakistan has consistently treated the residents of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan as second-class citizens, in stark contrast to the favoured province of Punjab.

The discontent among these regions has grown steadily, leading to these impassioned protests.

The diaspora members expressed unwavering support for their suffering brethren, vowing to go to any lengths to alleviate their pain.

“We do not just express solidarity with the people of these occupied regions but also want to assure the natives that we will stand with them till eternity. And if these atrocities don’t stop right away then we, the people in the diaspora will not shy from taking tough calls in order to ensure justice for our people” said Mirza Aslam.

PoK and Gilgit Baltistan were illegally occupied by Pakistan in 1947. Since then the people have long sought international intervention to regain their freedom, yet success has proven elusive.

And now when the world watches, the pain of the people in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan continues.

