UK: Metropolitan Police urges protestors against demonstrations in London during Armistice Weekend

London [UK], November 7 : The London Metropolitan Police has urged the pro-Palestine protestors to postpone any demonstrations in London during the Armistice Weekend, citing fear of "fuelling disorder" and rising "anti-Semitic" activities after the October 7 attacks in Israel.

"We ask organisers to consider postponing any demonstrations in #London this #ArmisticeWeekend," the UK Met Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The police said that the senior officers are concerned at "criminal acts" by breakaway groups intent on fuelling disorder who are attracted by these regular events. It added that this is despite the positive work of organisers who have supported tens of thousands of people to protest peacefully and lawfully since October 7.

"We are constantly examining the intelligence ahead of the weekend to understand the issues in order to respond appropriately," the police said.

Earlier on Monday, senior Met officers met with organisers from a range of groups to discuss our concerns. However, they declined to postpone any demonstrations.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said, "The risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups is growing".

"This is of concern ahead of a significant and busy weekend in the capital," Adelekan said.

He added, "Our message to organisers is clear: Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend".

Since October 7, more than 160 people have been arrested for a range of offences, including racially motivated public offences, violence and assaulting police officers, the Met Police said.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had raised objections against the protests on Armistice Day, stating that it poses "clear and present" risk that Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated.

"To plan protests on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful, and there is a clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated, something that would be an affront to the British public and the values we stand for," Sunak posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sunak stated that the right to remember, in peace and dignity, those who have paid the "ultimate sacrifice for those freedoms must be protected".

He further said that he has asked the Home Secretary to support the Met Police in doing "everything necessary" to protect the sanctity of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Met Police stated that there has been an escalation in "violence and disorder" linked to protests, often perpetrated by breakaway groups who have no interest in demonstration causes.

Hate crime also continues to rise significantly, with one suspect using PA equipment arrested on Saturday on suspicion of making anti-Semitic comments, the police stated.

More than 554 reports of anti-Semitic offences and 220 Islamophobic offences have been received between October 1 and November 1, the statement added.

